European Union set to lower proposed final tariffs on EVs from Tesla and China

The European Union is poised to reduce the final tariffs that have been proposed for Teslas as well as some EVs from China.

That’s according to a report by Reuters citing what the news agency calls a close source and follows presentations by both sides to the EU.

The proposed levy for Tesla was 9% but that is said to have been lowered to 7.8%.

Geely’s has allegedly been reduced from 19.3% to 18.8%, while MG owner SAIC as well as other Chinese manufacturers not co-operating with the EU’s inquiry are understood to be facing a top rate of 35.3%.

There has been no change to BYD’s proposed levy of 17%.

The tariffs are additional to the standard 10% import duty for cars imposed by the EU.

The European Commission – the EU’s executive arm – has also been carrying out an anti-subsidy probe into EVs from China but wouldn’t comment. Meanwhile, Reuters was waiting for a comment from Tesla.

Tesla’s initial proposed rate – set in August – was separate from and much lower than the 20.7% that will be slapped on all co-operating firms such as Nio, Great Wall and Chery.

The EU’s 27 member states will now vote on the proposed final duties, which will be brought in unless members representing a total of 65% of the population vote against them.