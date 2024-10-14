Ex-Mercedes and Stellantis chief Angela Shepherd joins JLR as sales director

JLR has appointed Angela Shepherd as its new UK sales director, following her departure from Stellantis earlier in the year.

Stellantis surprisingly announced back in June that Shepherd had been replaced as CEO of Stellantis &You UK by Richard Garbutt, after just over a year in the top job.

It has now been confirmed that she will be taking over as JLR’s new sales director, responsible for driving the brand’s retail operations as it hunts for ‘new ways of working’ and ‘defined processes’.

The experienced industry figure will lead various teams and have overall responsibility for volume planning, new and used car sales and fleet and business operations.

She will also be expected to maximise sales and simplify systems for the benefit of dealers, as JLR attempts to blend the best of both franchise and agency under one ‘refreshed’ new model.

Prior to joining Stellantis, Shepherd enjoyed a hugely successful 13 year stint at Mercedes-Benz.

While working for the German marque, she held several key positions, including CEO of its in-house Mercedes-Benz Retail Group between 2019 and 2023.

Commenting on her latest appointment, she said: ‘Having been in automotive and retailer roles throughout my career, I’m passionate about building a strong, symbiotic relationship with the network to provide the highest standards, reflective of the luxury sector.

‘Fundamental to this, is understanding the tools retailers need to deliver consistent experiences for clients.

‘Together, we will deliver this significant retail transformation, which places our exceptional brands and our clients at the heart of it.’

JLR canned plans for a full agency model earlier this year and will now implement a hybrid approach, following consultation with its retail partners.

The move forms a key part of JLR’s ‘reimagine strategy’, which will include the implantation of the group’s new ‘House of Brands’ approach.