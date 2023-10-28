Exclusive: Used electric vehicles fly off forecourts in September and October

EVs were the fastest-selling fuel type among used cars last month and this month so far.
That’s according to Auto Trader, which said they took an average of just 27 and 25 days respectively to leave forecourts,
Meanwhile, petrol and diesel cars are both selling every 31 days on average in October so far.
Seven of the top 10 fastest-selling used cars are alternatively fuelled vehicles, including five electric cars.
Almost a quarter (22%) of used electric stock on Auto Trader in September was priced between £10,000 and £20,000 – up from 6% in September 2022 – which was providing greater choice in the more affordable end of the market, said the digital automotive marketplace.
Marc Palmer, head of strategy and insights, said: ‘We can see just how strong consumer demand for used electric vehicles is right now, which has been stimulated by improving affordability and availability.
‘The second-hand electric market is still in its infancy, however, so we can expect to see some volatility continue as it matures over the coming years.
‘With such fast-moving market dynamics, change is a certainty, but as this data shows, used electric cars represent a great opportunity for retailers to future-proof their business while gaining profit if they follow the data.’
Fastest-selling electric cars (up to October 27). Average: 25 days
Make: Kia
Model: Niro
Age cohort: 3 to 5 years
Days to sell: 9
Make: Vauxhall
Model: Corsa-e
Age cohort: 3 to 5 years
Days to sell: 11
Make: Renault
Model: Megane E-Tech
Age cohort: Up to 1 year
Days to sell: 12
Make: Audi
Model: e-tron
Age cohort: 3 to 5 years
Days to sell: 12
Make: Renault
Model: Zoe
Age cohort: 1 to 3 years
Days to sell: 12
Make: Hyundai
Model: Kona
Age cohort: 3 to 5 years
Days to sell: 14
Make: Renault
Model: Zoe
Age cohort: 3 to 5 years
Days to sell: 14
Make: Hyundai
Model: Ioniq
Age cohort: 1 to 3 years
Days to sell: 14
Make: Hyundai
Model: Ioniq
Age cohort: 3 to 5 years
Days to sell: 15
Make: Tesla
Model: Model Y
Age cohort: 1 to 3 years
Days to sell: 15
Source: Auto Trader
Fastest-selling among all fuel types (up to October 27). Average: 31 days
Make: Mercedes-Benz
Model: CLA Class
Fuel type: Petrol-hybrid
Age cohort: Up to 1 year
Days to sell: 6
Make: Mercedes-Benz
Model: CLA Class
Fuel type: Petrol
Age cohort: Up to 1 year
Days to sell: 8
Make: Kia
Model: Niro
Fuel type: Electric
Age cohort: 3 to 5 years
Days to sell: 9
Make: Mercedes-Benz
Model: A-Class
Fuel type: Petrol-hybrid
Age cohort: Up to 1 year
Days to sell: 10
Make: Vauxhall
Model: Corsa-e
Fuel type: Electric
Age cohort: 3 to 5 years
Days to sell: 11
Make: Renault
Model: Megane E-Tech
Fuel type: Electric
Age cohort: Up to 1 year
Days to sell: 12
Make: Audi
Model: e-tron
Fuel type: Electric
Age cohort: 3 to 5 years
Days to sell: 12
Make: Renault
Model: Zoe
Fuel type: Electric
Age cohort: 1 to 3 years
Days to sell: 12
Make: Mercedes-Benz
Model: GLA Class
Fuel type: Diesel
Age cohort: Up to 1 year
Days to sell: 13
Make: Mercedes-Benz
Model: GLA Class
Fuel type: Petrol
Age cohort: Up to 1 year
Days to sell: 13
Source: Auto Trader
