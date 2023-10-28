Exclusive: Used electric vehicles fly off forecourts in September and October

EVs were the fastest-selling fuel type among used cars last month and this month so far.

That’s according to Auto Trader, which said they took an average of just 27 and 25 days respectively to leave forecourts,

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel cars are both selling every 31 days on average in October so far.

Seven of the top 10 fastest-selling used cars are alternatively fuelled vehicles, including five electric cars.

Almost a quarter (22%) of used electric stock on Auto Trader in September was priced between £10,000 and £20,000 – up from 6% in September 2022 – which was providing greater choice in the more affordable end of the market, said the digital automotive marketplace.

Marc Palmer, head of strategy and insights, said: ‘We can see just how strong consumer demand for used electric vehicles is right now, which has been stimulated by improving affordability and availability.

‘The second-hand electric market is still in its infancy, however, so we can expect to see some volatility continue as it matures over the coming years.

‘With such fast-moving market dynamics, change is a certainty, but as this data shows, used electric cars represent a great opportunity for retailers to future-proof their business while gaining profit if they follow the data.’

Fastest-selling electric cars (up to October 27). Average: 25 days

Make: Kia

Model: Niro

Age cohort: 3 to 5 years

Days to sell: 9

Make: Vauxhall

Model: Corsa-e

Age cohort: 3 to 5 years

Days to sell: 11

Make: Renault

Model: Megane E-Tech

Age cohort: Up to 1 year

Days to sell: 12

Make: Audi

Model: e-tron

Age cohort: 3 to 5 years

Days to sell: 12

Make: Renault

Model: Zoe

Age cohort: 1 to 3 years

Days to sell: 12

Make: Hyundai

Model: Kona

Age cohort: 3 to 5 years

Days to sell: 14

Make: Renault

Model: Zoe

Age cohort: 3 to 5 years

Days to sell: 14

Make: Hyundai

Model: Ioniq

Age cohort: 1 to 3 years

Days to sell: 14

Make: Hyundai

Model: Ioniq

Age cohort: 3 to 5 years

Days to sell: 15

Make: Tesla

Model: Model Y

Age cohort: 1 to 3 years

Days to sell: 15

Source: Auto Trader

Fastest-selling among all fuel types (up to October 27). Average: 31 days

Make: Mercedes-Benz

Model: CLA Class

Fuel type: Petrol-hybrid

Age cohort: Up to 1 year

Days to sell: 6

Make: Mercedes-Benz

Model: CLA Class

Fuel type: Petrol

Age cohort: Up to 1 year

Days to sell: 8

Make: Kia

Model: Niro

Fuel type: Electric

Age cohort: 3 to 5 years

Days to sell: 9

Make: Mercedes-Benz

Model: A-Class

Fuel type: Petrol-hybrid

Age cohort: Up to 1 year

Days to sell: 10

Make: Vauxhall

Model: Corsa-e

Fuel type: Electric

Age cohort: 3 to 5 years

Days to sell: 11

Make: Renault

Model: Megane E-Tech

Fuel type: Electric

Age cohort: Up to 1 year

Days to sell: 12

Make: Audi

Model: e-tron

Fuel type: Electric

Age cohort: 3 to 5 years

Days to sell: 12

Make: Renault

Model: Zoe

Fuel type: Electric

Age cohort: 1 to 3 years

Days to sell: 12

Make: Mercedes-Benz

Model: GLA Class

Fuel type: Diesel

Age cohort: Up to 1 year

Days to sell: 13

Make: Mercedes-Benz

Model: GLA Class

Fuel type: Petrol

Age cohort: Up to 1 year

Days to sell: 13

Source: Auto Trader

Pictured at top is the Vauxhall Corsa-e