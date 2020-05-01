ADVERTISEMENT

Activists from the global environment movement Extinction Rebellion have vandalised a dealership in Cambridge.

A group of them targeted what they labelled ‘polluting industries’ in the city yesterday (April 30), reported Cambridgeshire Live, with one of the businesses singled out being the Marshall Motor Group Land Rover dealership in Newmarket Road.

The demonstrators spray-painted ‘No Going Back’ and Let Us Breathe!’ on the showroom windows and put ‘Closed For Good’ posters on the door.

ADVERTISEMENT

They targeted a few sites during the day of actionhttps://t.co/qhYydTzjh9 — Cambridgeshire Live (@Cambslive) May 1, 2020

Cambridgeshire Live quoted one of the activists as saying: ‘We are very careful not to break the terms of the lockdown, but if the climate crisis is allowed to continue unchallenged, the consequences for global public health will be dire – much, much worse than the current pandemic.’

Marshall Motor Group chief executive Daksh Gupta told Car Dealer: ‘I guess the sign gives it away. It’s all sorted now.’

Car Dealer has contacted Extinction Rebellion for a comment.

The action comes after the SMMT alerted dealerships across the country to a potential threat from the activists, as reported by Car Dealer here.