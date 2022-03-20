Log in
Extinction Rebellion at Joe Macari Performance Cars, 17 Mar 2022Extinction Rebellion at Joe Macari Performance Cars, 17 Mar 2022

News

Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt election campaign launch at luxury dealership Joe Macari Performance Cars

  • Protesters unfurl banner with words ‘No Planet B’ and shout out as education secretary begins speech
  • Showroom for high-end cars was hosting launch of Wandsworth Tories’ local election campaign
  • Demonstrators were bundled away using ‘totally unnecessary and unwarranted violence’

A speech by education secretary Nadhim Sahawi at luxury dealership Joe Macari Performance Cars was halted by Extinction Rebellion protesters.

Sahawi was interrupted by two climate change campaigners on a balcony who unveiled a banner proclaiming ‘No Planet B’ and shouted as he began his speech at the south-west London showroom, which was hosting Wandsworth Tories’ push for the local polls.

The demonstrators were quickly pulled away by others on the balcony, who used what Extinction Rebellion (XR) called ‘totally unnecessary and unwarranted violence’, according to South London Press.

The Wandsworth branch of the activist movement also had a presence outside the Merton Road dealership throughout the evening on Thursday (Mar 17), where it was joined by other campaign groups, including Plastics Rebellion and Wandsworth Stand Up To Racism.

A statement from the XR campaigners said: ‘What does this choice of a luxury car showroom as the venue for the launch of their campaign for re-election in the May local elections say about Wandsworth council’s commitment to addressing the climate emergency, which they declared almost three years ago in July 2019?

Extinction Rebellion protesters at Joe Macari Performance Cars, 17 Mar 2022

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Joe Macari Performance Cars

‘Reducing car use has to be a central plank of any strategy to reduce emissions and address the climate emergency.’

In April 2020, Extinction Rebellion warned that it would be taking action against car dealers as well as car manufacturers.

Cars currently on the Joe Macari website include a McLaren Senna for £699,950, while anyone interested in the Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spyder is invited to inquire about its price.

Zahawi was a Tory councillor for the Putney district on Wandsworth council from 1994 to 2006 and was formerly the chief strategy officer for Gulf Keystone Petroleum.

Joe Macari Performance Cars declined to comment when contacted by Car Dealer.

Pictures via Extinction Rebellion Wandsworth’s Twitter account

