Fall head-over-heels this Valentine’s Day with stress-free motoring from Love Warranty

At Love Warranty, we believe that every car owner deserves peace of mind, reliability, and unwavering protection.

After the successful launch of our B2B products and being inundated with requests for renewals on our dealer backed schemes, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our direct-to-consumer True Love Cover – a revolutionary discretionary warranty scheme for every eligible road user, designed exclusively for vehicles up to 15 years old and with less than 90,000 miles.

This is your opportunity to pre-register your interest and be among the first to experience our advanced vehicle repair plan!

Pre-register for priority access

We are offering an exclusive opportunity to pre-register your interest and become one of the first to experience the benefits of True Love Cover.

By signing up early, you’ll gain access to priority registration, exclusive launch offers, and insider updates on this game-changing warranty solution.

What sets us apart?

Unlike conventional insurance-backed warranties, our discretionary model enables us to assess every claim individually, offering a human touch and ensuring fairness.

At Love Warranty, we pride ourselves on exceptional customer service, working with you to ensure that you receive the best possible support. No complicated jargon: We keep things simple, in an industry that is opaque we bring transparency, in an industry that is filled with archaic people and processes we bring technology, so you always know exactly what you're getting.

Innovation meets simplicity

At Love Warranty, we believe innovation should simplify lives. That’s why True Love Cover is backed by a seamless digital experience.

From purchasing a plan to filing claims and tracking repairs, our intuitive online platform nicknamed ‘Cupid’, ensures customers can access support whenever they need it.

Cupid is Love Warranty’s AI Driven Digital Account Manager and it is working overtime with 24/7 AI support and exclusive launch deals for early lovers.

With advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence integrated into our systems, we continuously refine our services, ensuring we stay ahead of customer needs and industry trends.

True Love Cover represents not just a product but a movement towards smarter, more customer-centric solutions.

We launched Love Warranty with a simple mission: to transform the way people feel about the used car warranty market.

The more people we speak too, the more we realise that the industry has a terrible reputation. With True Love Cover, we have reinvented the wheel, to change the way people feel about used car Warranties and make it a smoother ride for our customers.

Why True Love Cover?

Buying a used car should be an exciting and enjoyable experience, but unexpected repair costs can quickly turn that joy into stress.

This is more than just a warranty – it’s a vote for reform in the industry towards a fairer, more customer-focused approach to car ownership.

With True Love Cover, we are setting a new benchmark for vehicle protection that puts drivers first.

Forget the metal tiers: We cover what matters

Traditional Warranty companies often have three, four or five levels of cover all named after precious metals.

We are here to tell you that the Bronze age is over and Love Warranty offer one level of cover and it’s called True Love Cover, making complex metal-tier systems obsolete.

Because when it comes to protecting what you love, nothing less than the best will do.

Visit our website to register your interest today.

