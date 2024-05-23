Family-owned Humphries & Parks opens Suzuki showroom in West Malling

Humphries & Parks has added Suzuki to its franchise offering at its West Malling dealership.

The family-owned and run business has a large range of new, used and Motability Suzuki vehicles for drivers in north and mid Kent, as well as offering a full Suzuki aftersales service and parts operation.

It’s created five jobs in the process, and Marcus Joy, managing director of Humphries & Parks, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to represent Suzuki in West Malling.

‘As a family-owned business, we share Suzuki’s values around reliability and building strong relationships with our customers through good old-fashioned decent and honest service.

‘This exciting partnership allows us to expand our offering and provide the local community with access to Suzuki’s wide range of vehicles.’

Dale Wyatt, Suzuki GB’s director of automobile, said: ‘We are delighted to partner with Humphries & Parks to bring the Suzuki brand to a wider audience in the Maidstone area.

‘Its long-standing reputation for excellence aligns perfectly with Suzuki’s commitment to providing exceptional customer service and high-quality vehicles.

‘The Suzuki range has all the tech you need as standard, as well as hybrid for all our passenger cars that offers genuine fuel savings and lower CO2 emissions.’

Humphries & Parks was established in 1947 and has been in West Malling for the past 45 years.

It also holds the KGM franchise and offers aftersales for Mitsubishi drivers as well as selling used Mitsubishi vehicles.