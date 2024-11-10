Family-run Alan Day Motor Group completes acquisition of Kia’s flagship London showroom

The family-run Alan Day Motor Group has added to its dealer portfolio with the acquisition of Hummingbird Motors in Colindale.

The historic retailer, which has been in the same family since 1972, has agreed to buy the Edgware Road Kia dealership for an undisclosed fee.

The site is Kia’s flagship showroom in the capital and represents a major coup for Alan Day Motor Group.

The strategic purchase makes the firm the largest family-owned dealer group in London, representing the likes of VW, Skoda and BYD.

Explaining the decision to buy Hummingbird, managing director Paul Tanner said : ‘We are absolutely delighted to welcome the Hummingbird Motors family into our portfolio.

‘As a family-run business ourselves, we understand the importance of strong relationships—both with our employees and our customers.

‘Our philosophy has always been to treat our customers like family, and we are thrilled to extend that same commitment to the Hummingbird team and their loyal clients. Let our family look after yours.’

The deal comes at an exciting time for Alan Day Motor Group, which is preparing to open its second BYD dealership at a new site in High Wycombe.

The group also runs a network of showrooms in Hampstead and New Southgate, as well a pair of Trade Parts operations.