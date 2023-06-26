Family-run car dealership loses Peugeot franchise after 54 years due to Stellantis ‘restucturing’

A family-run car dealership has lost its Peugeot franchise after more than half a century as a result of Stellantis restructuring.

Fish Brothers in Swindon has represented the French brand since 1969 but will no longer be selling new Peugeot vehicles, it said in a statement.

Instead, the showroom will sell used cars of a variety of makes and models, meaning that the site will be able to remain open and jobs will not be lost.

Bosses say the decision has come due to ‘restructuring within Stellantis UK’ but moved to reassure customers about the future.

The dealership will continue to service Peugeot vehicles and will be retaining its workforce of ‘fully-trained Peugeot technicians’.

However, it will be ‘unable to undertake any new car warranty work specifically related to the brand’.

In a statement posted on its website, Fish Brothers said: ‘As a result of restructuring within Stellantis UK, our Peugeot dealership on Great Western Way will no longer be supplying new Peugeot vehicles. While this may come as a surprise, we believe it presents new opportunities for us to better serve you and meet the unique needs of your vehicle.

‘Rest assured, our commitment to exceptional aftersales services remains unchanged. Our service and [arts offerings are still available, and we have a team of fully trained Peugeot technicians ready to provide the highest quality service.

‘With access to genuine Peugeot parts, your vehicle will continue to receive the authentic components it requires, ensuring it receives the same level of care and attention it always has.

‘In addition, we are thrilled to offer a fantastic range of used cars from various trusted brands across the industry. Each vehicle undergoes a rigorous inspection process to ensure reliability, and we take great pride in offering an outstanding warranty package for your peace of mind.

‘Within our group, we also have a wide selection of other well-known brands, providing you with an extensive range of new vehicles to suit your preferences.

‘Our dedicated staff is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and guiding you through the process.’

The announcement comes around three weeks after Car Dealer reported that Dealer group Rowcliffes had lost its Vauxhall and Citroen franchises with a month’s notice and was forced to close its Taunton site as a result.

Meanwhile, fellow family-run dealer John Grose Group admitted to having ‘frustrations’ with Stellantis in its annual accounts.

Despite the latest setback, Fish Brothers say they are optimistic about the future.

A spokesman added: ‘We are confident that the expanded range of vehicles, services, and unforgettable customer experience we offer will exceed your expectations.

‘If you have any questions, would like to explore our current used car inventory, or require assistance with servicing or repairs, please don’t hesitate to contact our friendly team. We are here to help and eager to surpass your expectations.’