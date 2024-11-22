Family-run classic car dealer completes £500,000 rebrand to become motoring ‘hub’

A family-run car dealership in St Helens has undergone a £500,000 rebrand, with a vision of become a local ‘hub’ for car enthusiasts into motorsport and classic cars.

J. Middlehurst & Sons Ltd, located on Jackson Street will now be known as Middlehurst Road, Race & Classic, with the new identity reflecting the dealership’s history in automotive sales and motorsport.

The company has been one of the staples of the town for over 60 years, specialising in car sales and maintenance, but the family has always been into motorsport and – increasingly – classic cars.

‘This marks an exciting new chapter for our family business,’ said director Chris Middlehurst. ‘We have rebranded not only to modernise our identity but to honour our heritage in both car sales and motorsport.

‘The new name reflects our commitment to offering a diverse range of everyday vehicles, to classic cars and competition-ready race cars.’

As well as the rebrand, the Middlehurst showroom has had a major makeover, with a bespoke bar and lounge area set up to suit classic car meets and cars-and-coffee-style events.

According to the company, Middlehurst Road, Race & Classic aims to become a hub for the local car community, with plans underway to host events, including classic car meets.

Middlehurst hopes to foster a sense of community among car enthusiasts and provide a platform for sharing knowledge and passion for classic cars in the area. ‘We have collaborated with Motorsport Coffee and serve barista quality coffee, as well as a variety of teas and soft drinks,’ he said.

‘Rebranding to Middlehurst Road Race & Classic allows us to connect with a broader audience. We want to attract not only those looking for reliable road cars but also those who share our passion for racing and classic automobiles.’

In excess of half a million pounds has been invested into the re-developed site, which features a Nissan Skyline GT-R engine coffee table at its heart and a Snap On toolbox sink in the toilets, designed and fitted in-house by Chris and the team.

Community members expressed their excitement about the rebranding and the potential it holds for St. Helens.

‘It’s fantastic to see a local family business evolve while keeping its roots intact,’ long-term customer Sharon Evans told The St Helens Star.

‘The rebranding is a brilliant idea that will undoubtedly attract a diverse range of customers.’