Car dealer Pebley Beach has decided to end all click-and-collect car sales amid surging local Covid-19 infection rates.

The family-owned business, which runs Hyundai and Suzuki franchises and has sites in Cirencester and Swindon, has made the move despite click-and-collect being allowed under Lockdown 3 rules.

Boss Dominic Threlfall admits ending click-and-collect will have a big impact on his business, but says ‘it’s the right thing to do’ – especially as cases remain high in the Swindon area.

‘I’ve been uncomfortable allowing click and collect for car sales,’ he told the Swindon Advertiser. ‘This does have a massive impact on our business, but I think it is the right thing to do.

‘In my view, a new car is not essential and we have all been kidding ourselves or making the best of a bad opportunity.’

He also said that while click-and-collect services offered by car dealers are safe, it’s ‘just morally wrong’.

Pebley Beach confirmed it will honour orders already placed for click-and-collect car sales, but will only resume the service once the current lockdown is lifted.

Its aftersales and MOT departments will remain open to help out key workers, however.

Threlfall says his decision has been applauded by both customers and colleagues alike.

‘I’ve had a massive amount of support from industry colleagues, mostly by private message, as they fear reprisals from their manufacturer partners, who are still issuing targets and getting us to chase car sales,’ he told the newspaper.

Car Dealer reported last week dealers had blasted manufacturers for setting bonus targets despite business being lower than normal during Lockdown 3.

In a poll of 750 dealers, 95 per cent agreed setting targets was not right during the current restrictions.

Pebley Beach is believed to be the first car dealer to end click-and-collect car sales in the UK.

