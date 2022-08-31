Family-run dealerships Delgarth and Autorama are bought by Allen Motor Group

Allen Motor Group has bought Milton Keynes Autorama and Delgarth Motor Group, it was announced today.

The two dealership firms, which represent Hyundai, Suzuki and Kia in Milton Keynes and Bletchley, have been owned by the Turney family since they were founded by Dave Turney in 1981.

The deal – for an undisclosed sum – was made by automotive retail group SG International Holdings, which trades as Allen Motor Group and which represents Ford, Kia and Mazda across the south-east of England, West Midlands, London and Kent.

It has given the Allen group two more Kia outlets, and sees it holding the Hyundai and Suzuki franchises for the first time.

Dave Turney said: ‘We are immensely proud of the business we have built over the years with a fantastic team around us.

‘But the time has come for myself and my son Steve to hand the keys over to a much larger and growing group in Allen Motor Group.

‘I wish them all the best and would like to thank my amazing team for the past 41 years!’

Niall Hooper, chief executive of Allen Motor Group, said: ‘We are delighted with the acquisition and very much look forward to welcoming all of our new colleagues into the Allen Motor Group.’

The deal was managed by David Kendrick and his automotive team at UHY Hacker Young representing the sellers.

Kendrick said: ‘Kia and Hyundai are probably two of the most desirable brands in the UK currently, therefore it is no surprise there was strong interest in these businesses.

‘Having grown their UK dealer group over the past number of years, it fits perfectly for SG and cements their relationship with Kia further.’

The sellers were also advised by Greg Allen at Birketts, with Allen Motor Group advised by John Heaton at Higgs LLP.

Pictured at top via Google Street View is Delgarth’s Hyundai and Kia dealerships in Bletchley