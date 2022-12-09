Family-run Donalds Group expands dealer network after agreeing deal for Norwich Mazda showroom

Family-run dealer group Donalds has added to its growing network of showrooms after completing a deal to purchase Wright’s Mazda in Norwich.

The site becomes the fourth Mazda dealership to be run by Donalds with plans already afoot to upgrade its workshop facilities.

Bosses have promised to keep the showroom’s existing workforce but will also be looking for more staff to boost numbers.

Graham Wemyss, managing director of Donalds Group, said: ‘Mazda is one of the most exciting car brands in the country with a range that provides something for everyone, from the premium, crafted-in-Japan, All-New CX-60 hybrid SUV to the iconic MX-5 roadster – all designed not just to get from A to B but for sheer driving pleasure.

‘These fantastic vehicles were already available to customers in the Norwich area but by taking over this franchise we’re adding Donalds’ renowned standards of customer service for both sales and after-care to the mix.

‘Existing Mazda customers in the city and surrounding areas can be assured, there will be no disruption – and moving forward our aim is to refurbish the service department to offer a more efficient working environment, to add a dedicated MOT testing lane, and to expand the staff team by recruiting locally.’

Donalds Group opened its first dealership in 1950 and has gone on to become one of the premier automotive businesses in East Anglia.

The company now operates a network of seven franchises, representing the Kia, MG and Volvo brands as well as Mazda.

The new site, now rebranded as ‘Donalds Mazda Norwich’, joins existing Mazda showrooms in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich and Peterborough as part of the Donalds dealer network.

Prior to the change of ownership, it was given a full refurbishment to the latest Mazda Corporate Experience standards.

Wemyss added: ‘We at Donalds opened our first Mazda Dealership back in 1980, so we’re perfectly placed to represent the brand and its superb vehicles in Norwich.

‘This is our first presence in the county of Norfolk – alongside existing outlets in Cambridgeshire and Suffolk it means we now cover all of East Anglia.

‘We’re really looking forward to welcoming customers old and new to our Cromer Road facility.’