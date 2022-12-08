Log in

Used Car Awards

Mazda CX-5 – Used Mid-Sized Car of the Year Winner 2022

Sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions

Advert

Time 12:29 pm, December 8, 2022

The Mazda CX-5 has been voted the best Used Mid-Size Car of the Year.

Judges in the Used Car Awards voted overwhelmingly for the Japanese SUV on account of its high desirability in the second-hand car market, its high residuals and its fun to drive character.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘It’s usually a family hatchback that takes home the Used Mid-Sized Car title, but this year it’s the Mazda CX-5 – showing just how impressive the Japanese SUV is.’

Advert

Mike Brewer, Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, said: ‘Buyers love the generous equipment as well as the high-quality interior, and it’s enviously reliable.

‘The fact that it’s more MX-5 than SUV in the way it drives, with great handling as standard, is just the icing on the cake.’

Picking up the award at the glittering awards ceremony, Jeremy Thomson, Mazda Motors UK managing director, said: ‘It feels tremendous. This is a car that has been going for just about ten years so there are a lot of them in the market.

Advert

‘We know there aren’t too many new cars out there at the moment so it is fantastic to win a used car award for this model.

‘It is an all-round family favourite. We have moved over a number of years into a more premium space and I think people appreciate that the car offers something that the more premium brands do at a more affordable price.

‘The key thing from a used proposition is that we’re very careful with how we put it into the market which means that we protect residual values which is great for our customers.

‘This year has been as good as it can be for any manufacturer really. It’s been a rollercoaster over the past three years but we are doing pretty well and looking forward to hopefully a year of recovery.’

Pictured, from left to right: Gareth Jones, G3 Vehicle Auctions’ digital director, Mazda UK MD Jeremy Thomson and Mike Brewer

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51