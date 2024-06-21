Family-run Gordon Motors notches up 45 years of partnership with Suzuki

Gordon Motors is celebrating a 45-year partnership with Suzuki GB.

The family-run dealership in Crieff has now been providing customers across Scotland with Suzuki vehicles and award-winning customer service since 1979.

It began life in a small showroom offering just two models – the Carry ST80 and Suzuki LJ80 – and their success led to it moving to a larger, dedicated showroom, where the dealership has continued to evolve.

The new and used car dealership has proved so popular, in fact, that in December it scooped Suzuki’s customer trust award for the second year running.

Dale Wyatt, director of automobile at Suzuki GB, said: ‘We congratulate Gordon and his team on this remarkable milestone.

‘We are thrilled to celebrate 45 years of successful partnership with Gordon Motors.

‘The team’s dedication to the Suzuki brand and outstanding commitment to customer service has been instrumental in their success over the years.’

Gordon Motors director Gordon Petrie commented: ‘We would like to thank Suzuki and our customers for their continued support. Suzuki has been very kind to us these past 45 years.

‘We still have customers who purchased vehicles from us in 1979, and I think this loyalty is in great part down to the range and reliability of the Suzuki product, as well as a high level of trust.’

He added: ‘We would like to thank our members of staff who have worked with us over the years, as well as our current team.

‘A special mention must also go to our service manager, Ian Lemon, who has been with us for over 20 years and has built an excellent relationship based on trust and product knowledge with our customers.’

Pictured at top from left are Ian Lemon with Gordon Petrie and wife and fellow director Jane Petrie