Family-run Lloyd Motor Group buys Volvo Cars business from P. V. Dobson

Lloyd Motor Group has expanded further after buying the Volvo Cars business from P.V. Dobson in Cumbria.

Based in Levens, near Kendal, it’s been renamed Lloyd South Lakes – Volvo Cars and will cover the south Cumbria and north Lancashire areas.

Completion of the deal followed soon after the Car Dealer Top 100 firm bought its Kia site in Morecambe.

Both the Volvo and Kia brands will be housed at the Levens site for now.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, sees the family-run group strengthening its presence in the area alongside its BMW and Mini retailers.

It’s Lloyd’s second Volvo Cars outfit, having originally represented the manufacturer in Cockermouth since 1977 before moving to Carlisle.

Chief executive Bryan Lloyd said: ‘We are pleased to be adding this site to the group and representing Volvo Cars in the south of Cumbria.

‘This acquisition is an exciting opportunity for Lloyd Motor Group, and will allow us to strengthen our offering across the region and further our relationship with the Volvo Cars brand.

‘We look forward to delivering the unique Lloyd customer experience to new and existing customers in the area.’

He added: ‘We are delighted to take over the business from P.V. Dobson who, like us, recognise their family values as one of the foundations to their success.

‘We hope to continue their good work, and can assure existing customers that they will be well looked after by our team.

‘We’d like to thank Chris and Bridget Hammond and all of the Dobson family, and we wish them the very best in their future projects.’

Lloyd Motor Group began life in 1976 with BMW in Cockermouth and now employs more than 1,100 people at over 30 locations in the north of England and south of Scotland.