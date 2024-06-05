Family-run Luscombe Motors sells 5,000th new MG from Leeds showroom

Family-run Luscombe Motors is celebrating after its Leeds MG site sold its 5,000th new car.

Luscombe MG Leeds first opened its doors in 2020 but its early days were dogged by uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and national lockdowns.

Since then, the business has grown enormously and is now recognised as one the best MG retailers in the country.

The site was even chosen as the first car dealership in the world to showcase new MG Cyberster, back in September.

On achieving 5,000 new MG sales, sales director Sam Luscombe, said: ‘Selling that many new cars in a relatively short space of time is a real achievement and a real testament to both a great team and a desirable product.

‘It would be a significant moment for any dealership, but to reach 5,000 new units despite having to contend with setbacks including several coronavirus lockdowns in the first two years of trading, is something we can be proud of.

‘I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in reaching this milestone, including both staff and customers, and I’m looking forward to celebrating the next 5,000 and beyond!’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luscombe’s Leeds (@luscombesleeds)

The milestone marks yet another success for Luscombe’s, which saw its turnover almost double to nearly £72m in its most recent set of accounts.

The company’s founder, Robin Luscombe, previously won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

Speaking about the firm’s beginnings, back in 2010, Luscombe told Car Dealer: ‘Thirteen years ago, I gave up a very good job earning good money and my wife was brave enough to put everything on the line and gamble it on the fact I could sell cars.

‘She gambled everything on me and I pulled it off. It was a fairly brave move and this is recognition [the Lifetime Achievement Award] that I never, ever, ever expected.’