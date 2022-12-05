Robin Luscombe – Lifetime Achievement Award Winner 2022

The winner of our Used Car Award Lifetime Achievement category this year went to a man who has dedicated more than 40 years to the industry.

Robin Luscombe, managing director of Luscombe’s Leeds, received a standing ovation when he received the gong at the glittering award ceremony.

Luscombe heads up a franchised business that represents leading brands MG and Suzuki, while selling used cars from manufacturers such as Mitsubishi, Audi and Mazda.

As well as a highly regarded sales operation, Luscombe’s Leeds also operates a busy service and repair centre, plus MOT testing station.

The company, based in Low Road, Hunslet, has been in operation since 2010 and is well-known in West Yorkshire.

Before founding his own business, Luscombe spent 30 years working at a franchised dealership representing Suzuki. Then, just over a decade ago, he decided it was finally time to branch out on his own – and he hasn’t looked back since.

Luscombe said: ‘I’m never speechless but I almost am. I’m in complete surprise and shock. I’m staggered.

‘This is just a completely different award. 13 years ago I gave up a very good job earning good money and my wife was brave enough to put everything on the line and gamble it on the fact I could sell cars.

‘She gambled everything on me and I pulled it off. It was a fairly brave move and this is recognition that I never ever ever expected.

‘This goes to people who run the big groups and for someone like me to win an award like this is unbelievable. This is a memory I will never forget.’

Awards host Mike Brewer, said: ‘There are some figures in the used car industry that stand head and shoulders above all others – and Robin Luscombe is one of them.

‘I just love the ethos of his business – the way they ‘‘help people buy cars’’ and the fact that they provide advice and guidance at every stage of the process.

‘I also enjoy reading Robin’s Diary – which is updated regularly on the company website. Well done, sir, and congratulations on a stellar career in the motor trade.’

