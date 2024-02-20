Family-run Sturgess Motor Group hooks up with Chinese EV maker BYD

Sturgess Motor Group has added EV newcomer BYD to its portfolio.

The Leicester-based family-run company, which boasts a royal warrant, has opened a sales and service site for the Chinese brand at its Aylestone Road dealership, joining Hyundai and Suzuki.

Group chairman Chris Sturgess said: ‘BYD is a new name in the automotive sector but its vast experience with battery manufacturing has given it a significant head-start in bringing electric vehicles to the market.’

He and his brother Barney are fourth-generation members of the Sturgess family to work in the car industry.

Chris commented: ‘There is little doubt that over the 126 years since our great-grandfather Walter E Sturgess established the company, the automotive business has changed dramatically, and the introduction of electric vehicles is the next chapter in a vastly evolving industry.

‘This new relationship is extremely exciting and we are delighted to be partnered with a manufacturer that is so far ahead in terms of battery technology and will help deliver a great ownership experience to the BYD driver.’

The BYD range currently comprises three models: the five-door Dolphin, Atto 3 mid-size SUV and recently launched Seal sports saloon.

Chris added: ‘This is just the start of the BYD product line-up for the UK and there will be more to come in 2024 and beyond.

‘We have put our sales staff through some intensive EV training to make sure the advice they offer is absolutely right for someone considering a BYD electric vehicle.’

As well as representing BYD, Hyundai and Suzuki, Sturgess is also an authorised repairer for Fiat and Abarth.

Pictured at top are Chris Sturgess, left, and brand manager Jason Challis