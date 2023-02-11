Family-run Vospers to represent Vauxhall in Plymouth after Evans Halshaw deal comes to an end

Family run dealer group Vospers has agreed a new deal to represent Vauxhall in Plymouth after Evans Halshaw decided to end its agreement with the manufacturer.

The Pendragon-owned firm is to close its Vauxhall Plymouth site in the coming months, with the contract transferring to Vospers instead.

The Plymouth Herald reports that all 28 members of staff at the dealership have been offered roles with the new firm as bosses look to ensure a smooth transition.

The outfit will now open a new temporary showroom in the Marsh Mills area of Plymouth, which will handle car sales and aftersales.

Meanwhile, commercial vehicle sales will be moved into the care the Vospers Van Centre team, on Valley Road, Plympton.

Vospers have also pledged to invest heavily into the Vauxhall brand are hoping to have a specialist eight car showroom open by the summer.

Nick Vosper, managing director of Vospers, said: ‘I am very excited to be adding Vauxhall to the Vospers portfolio of brands, who are ideally positioned to offer a great range of vehicles, including all-electric and plug-in hybrid models, at affordable prices.

‘We have a strong, talented, and caring team at Vospers, who are well equipped to look after all of our customer’s needs.

‘With the addition of Vauxhall, we look forward to welcoming a number of new employees and customers to the Vospers family.

‘The motor industry is as exciting as ever. We continue to invest in the success and growth of the Vospers business, enabling us to offer our customers the best possible choice for their motoring needs.’

The closing Evans Halshaw site is leased and it is hoped a new tenant will be found in a timely manner.

The dealer group’s other Plymouth site – a used car centre in Plympton – will not be affected by the move.