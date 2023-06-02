Fiat calls on ministers to incentive EV sales as it introduces £3,000 grant on 500e models

Fiat has written an open letter to the government calling for it to support its £3,000 electric car grant.

The Italian carmaker has launched the ‘Fiat E-Grant’ which knocks £3,000 off the price of its 500e and 500e Convertible models.

The incentive scheme comes one year after the government axed its Plug-in Car Grant which gave car buyers a £1,500 discount on the price of a brand new EV.

Fiat has also written an open letter to ministers calling for it to help incentivise drivers make the switch to electric.

Damien Dally, Fiat UK managing director, said: ‘There’s no doubt the government’s Plug-in Car Grant successfully kickstarted the UK’s electric car revolution – it supported the sale of nearly half a million electric cars.

‘We also appreciate it refocusing funding towards one of the main barriers to the electric vehicle transition, public charging.

‘However, with the cost-of-living crisis and rising cost of electric vehicles, coupled with our net zero climate targets, we believe more needs to be done to incentivise individuals to be able to afford to make the switch.

‘That’s why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to launch the Fiat E-Grant, a £3,000 incentive towards the 500e and 500e Convertible.’

The launch comes as Tesla revealed it was giving an extra £2,000 trade-in on new Model 3 and Y cars in a bid to take petrol and diesel vehicles off UK roads.