Log in

News

Fiat calls on ministers to incentive EV sales as it introduces £3,000 grant on 500e models

  • Fiat E-Grant knocks £3,000 off the price of a 500e and 500e Convertible
  • Launch comes one year on from axing of government’s Plug-in Car Grant
  • Carmaker has written to ministers asking for it to support its grant
Advert

Time 9:23 am, June 2, 2023

Fiat has written an open letter to the government calling for it to support its £3,000 electric car grant.

The Italian carmaker has launched the ‘Fiat E-Grant’ which knocks £3,000 off the price of its 500e and 500e Convertible models.

The incentive scheme comes one year after the government axed its Plug-in Car Grant which gave car buyers a £1,500 discount on the price of a brand new EV.

Advert

Fiat has also written an open letter to ministers calling for it to help incentivise drivers make the switch to electric.

Damien Dally, Fiat UK managing director, said: ‘There’s no doubt the government’s Plug-in Car Grant successfully kickstarted the UK’s electric car revolution – it supported the sale of nearly half a million electric cars.

‘We also appreciate it refocusing funding towards one of the main barriers to the electric vehicle transition, public charging.

Advert

‘However, with the cost-of-living crisis and rising cost of electric vehicles, coupled with our net zero climate targets, we believe more needs to be done to incentivise individuals to be able to afford to make the switch.

‘That’s why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to launch the Fiat E-Grant, a £3,000 incentive towards the 500e and 500e Convertible.’

The launch comes as Tesla revealed it was giving an extra £2,000 trade-in on new Model 3 and Y cars in a bid to take petrol and diesel vehicles off UK roads.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51