First Drive: Enyaq IV aims to bring Skoda to forefront of EV race

What is it?

It’s hard to ignore the overwhelming shift towards electric cars that we’ve seen in recent months.

Electrification is a term on the tip of the industry’s mouth in nearly every press conference, while manufacturers are in a real arms race to get as many battery-powered products to market as possible.

Skoda is no different. Although it has sold its dinky Citigo-e for some time, it hasn’t yet introduced a premium-long range EV.

Until now, that is…

The Enyaq iV aims to bring Skoda to the forefront of the EV race and we’ve been finding out what it’s like.

What’s new?

The Enyaq iV sits atop Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform – its dedicated EV underpinnings.

In fact, you’ll find the same basis underneath cars such as the Volkswagen ID.3 and Audi Q4 e-tron.

However, to share is to make things a little easier, which is why the Enyaq can benefit from all of the technological learnings but with a unique Skoda-ish spin on things.

It means there’s a real emphasis on value for money, while Skoda’s ever-present ‘Simply Clever’ features are numerous both inside and out of the Enyaq.

Plus, the electric powertrain affords it with a spacious, practical cabin, ensuring it’s a good fit for all manner of buyers.

What’s under the bonnet?

Our particular Enyaq iV came in ‘80’ specification, which brings the largest battery available and therefore the longest range.

A 77kWh battery is linked up to a single 150kW motor driving the rear wheels and, Skoda claims, the combination will return up to 332 miles from a single charge.

As standard, the Enyaq can accept a charge at speeds of up to 50kW, although our car benefited from an optional 125kW charging speed – a must-have feature for £440.

With it, a rapid charge from 10 to 80 per cent will take just 38 minutes. When connected to a standard 7.4kWh home wallbox, a full charge from empty to full will take around 13 hours.

In terms of performance, the Enyaq will go from zero to 60mph in eight seconds before topping out at 99mph.

What’s it like to drive?

One of the greatest hurdles for people making the transition from petrol and diesel and into an electric car is the driving experience.

Many EVs can feel a bit too distanced or alien, which is why it appears that Skoda has done its best to counter this.

It’s easy to drive and feels happy when sauntering at lower speeds or cruising through long bends, where the smooth power delivery and good well of torque allow you to keep a good pace.

You can feel the car’s weight, mind you, and pushing a little harder in the corners leaves the Enyaq feeling a little out of its depth.

But this is no sports car, after all, so you learn to settle back and just enjoy the drive.

The steering is surprisingly weighty, while the regeneration of the brakes ensures you don’t really need to trouble the brake pedal all that much.

How does it look?

The design of the Enyaq is classic Skoda. It isn’t shouty or overly dramatic, but there are loads of clever features that help to keep things interesting.

There’s the large front grille – which can be illuminated on certain specifications – while around the back it wears Skoda’s new letter badge loud and proud.

It’s a big car, too, and is far larger in the metal than the pictures would lead you to believe.

What’s it like inside?

Skoda has always had a great approach to the user-friendliness of its cars and this certainly carries through to the Enyaq.

It’s logically laid out with a great blend of high-quality materials and pin-sharp screens, which help to create a cabin that feels robust yet premium.

A range of LED lights help to make it look particularly futuristic at night, too.

There’s loads of space as well. Those sitting in the back can take advantage of plenty of headroom and legroom, while boot space stands at a healthy 585 litres or 1,710 litres when you fold the seats down.

The seats don’t go perfectly flat, but there’s a huge amount of room to use up. Plus, Skoda has plans for all of the usual range of accessories for the Enyaq, such as bike racks and roof bars.

What’s the spec like?

Prices for the Enyaq start from £31,995 after the government’s grant has been applied and even at the entry point to the range you get 19-inch wheels, a 13-inch infotainment display, keyless entry and dual-zone climate control.

Our ‘80’-spec test car not only had a larger battery but also a heated steering wheel plus a whole range of premium touches.

There’s an eight-speaker sound system and a rear-view camera, wi-fi hotspot and a virtual cockpit display ahead of the driver as well.

Our car also incorporated the EcoSuite package, which added striking brown leather seats that really elevated the look of the cabin.

What do we think?

If you’re after an electric car that doesn’t really feel like an electric car, then the Enyaq iV could be for you.

With more than 300 miles of range, this ‘80’ version quashes any fears about range anxiety, while being able to charge in super-quick time ensures that any top-up will be short.

In all, it feels like a massively accomplished EV with Skoda’s usually clever approach to standard equipment, features and design. It’s one to watch, that’s for sure.

Facts at a glance

Model: Skoda Enyaq iV

Base price: £31,995 (after government grant)

Model as tested: Enyaq iV 80 EcoSuite

Price: £47,085

Engine: 77kWh battery linked to 150kW motor

Power: 201bhp

Torque: 310Nm

Max speed: 99mph

0-60mph: 8.0 seconds

Emissions: 0

Range: 332 miles