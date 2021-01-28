Vehicle finance company First Response Finance is celebrating after receiving the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for the second year in a row.

Platinum awards are given to businesses that have achieved the gold standard from the customer review provider for three years running.

Feefo enables businesses to collect genuine, purchase-verified customer reviews and insights to increase consumer confidence and help firms to learn and continuously develop systems.

First Response Finance marketing manager Ben Garside, who writes for Car Dealer every month, said: ‘We’re delighted to be awarded the Platinum Service Award by Feefo for the second year in a row.

‘It falls perfectly into being “Customer Driven”, which is one of our company values, and receiving this award shows that we are truly living our vision and values.

‘This is a great recognition for all of our hard work, especially during such a challenging year.’

He added: ‘Here at First Response Finance, we are committed to serving our customers in the best possible way and to continue being here for them, no matter what the times are that we live in.’

Congratulating First Response Finance on its award, Steph Heasman, director of customer success at Feefo, said: ‘The Trusted Service Award has always been about recognising companies that are outstanding in customer experience and generate great feedback from happy customers.

‘This year, despite the incredible challenges of a global pandemic, so many companies using Feefo have continued to provide remarkably high levels of service, and they deserve a huge amount of credit for what they have achieved.’

She added: ‘I’m confident that throughout 2021 we’ll see even greater customer experience achievements from our partners as we return to something like business as usual.’

