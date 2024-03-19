Fish Brothers Nissan to celebrate long-running partnership with Figaro Shop

A Nissan dealership in Wiltshire is to celebrate its long-standing business relationship with The Figaro Shop by holding an exclusive event later this week.



Fish Brothers Nissan in Swindon will unveil a new product line from The Figaro Shop called Restored & Remastered, as well as displaying a number of special cars.

The Figaro Shop, which is in Didcot, Oxfordshire, deals globally in parts, services and restorations of the iconic 1991 Nissan two-seater, which was a limited-edition model with just over 20,000 made.

The car was intended mainly for the Japanese market, but many have been imported into the UK over the years while others have found their way to countries such as New Zealand and America.

Each new version is built on a base car from the original production run, with the client choosing their paint colour, upholstery and accessories.

The Figaro Shop’s relationship with Fish Brothers goes back to 2013, with the Nissan dealership supplying parts and accessories to be sold and exported to Figaro owners at home and abroad.

As well as unveiling a Hermes orange Figaro destined for a customer in Miami, the event – from March 22 to 24 – will also feature an example of a classic 1974 240Z sports car and the one-of-a-kind 2018 Nissan Re-Leaf natural disaster relief vehicle.

The 240Z was the car that helped Nissan, formerly Datsun, achieve sales success in the US, while the Re-Leaf EV can provide a mobile power supply after a natural disaster or extreme weather event.

Callum Miller, group marketing manager at Fish Brothers, said: ‘We are all looking forward enormously to the event and hope as many people as possible will join us.

‘We really do value the close relationship we have with The Figaro Shop and it will be wonderful to have one of its newly created cars with us in the showroom.’

Booking isn’t necessary, but to be sure of admittance, people need to visit the Fish Brothers website to register their interest.

Pictured at top is a finished pink Nissan Figaro with its owner in Palm Beach