A surge in demand for online deliveries has turned the Ford Transit into one of the most popular used vehicles in the UK, new data reveals.

The Transit finished in ninth place in AA Cars’ top 10 best-selling used vehicles of 2020 – a list that saw the Ford Fiesta walk home with the overall crown.

A switch by Brits to online shopping during 2020 is being touted as the reason for the surprising inclusion of Ford’s perennial commercial vehicle.

Following the Fiesta in the best-sellers list was the Ford Focus, Vauxhall Corsa, Vauxhall Astra, Nissan Juke, Fiat 500, Nissan Qashqai, Volkswagen Golf, Ford Transit and the Vauxhall Insignia.

The 2020 list is in sharp contrast to 2019’s which saw SUVs dominate the chart. The Hyundai Tucson was 2019’s best-selling used car, while the Ford EcoSport, Kia Sportage, Ford Kuga and Volkswagen Tiguan all featured.

Ford was also the best-selling brand on the AA Cars website in 2020, followed by Vauxhall, VW, Nissan, Mercedes, BMW, Citroen, Audi, Peugeot and Renault.

James Fairclough, CEO of AA Cars, said: ‘The entry of the Ford Transit into the best-selling cars of 2020 is a true sign of the times, and a testament to how online deliveries have boomed as the pandemic kept millions of us at home for much of the year.

‘The easing of Covid restrictions in summer saw many commuters reassess how they travel to work too. The Fiat 500, a nippy and fuel-efficient city car, proved particularly popular with those looking for an inexpensive way to swap the train for driving.

‘Drivers are spoiled for choice in the used car market, and since the UK’s first lockdown, demand has been strong, and at times even higher than that seen during 2019.

‘The economic impact of the pandemic is shifting buying behaviour too. With many people keeping a close eye on their finances, the wide choice and strong value of the used car market has proved a big draw.

‘The motor industry is adapting to people’s changing needs, and we expect flexible leasing options to become more prevalent next year – as they offer those drivers who don’t want to commit to owning a car long-term the chance to drive a brand new vehicle.’

Click here for more used car stories