Weekly Briefing: Vertu goes viral, Marshall closures, plug-in van grant extended and new AI tools

  • Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place
  • His briefing gives time poor car dealers the need to know news in one place
  • Subscribers receive update every Friday with exclusive comment

Time 7:48 am, February 28, 2025

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing James Baggott rounds up the motor trade news you cannot afford to miss.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, the subscriber only newsletter, he looks at Vertu’s viral showdown with an unhappy TikToker, Marshall’s plan to shut some dealerships and the new AI tools for dealers to play with.

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

  • Hot topics up for debate at our big event
  • Used car prices rise
  • The King’s Defender
  • Japanese car auctions
  • Steven Eagell
  • Oxford factory woe
  • New podcast launched
  • Aston Martin axes staff

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.

