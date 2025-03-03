Family-run Solo Cars to modernise Liverpool showroom following £400,000 investment

The family-run Solo Car Sales has announced an extensive ‘modernisation’ of its Liverpool showroom after ploughing a mammoth £400,000 into improvements to the site.

The Anfield-based outfit says it is the right time to ‘invest and develop our working space’ as the firm looks to continue its impressive growth.

Works will include adding state-of-the-art office space, a redecorated black and green showroom and a full roof replacement.

The business has also added EV infrastructure for the first time in preparation for selling more electrified stock over the coming years.

The firm currently sells around 1,000 cars a year following the mantra of ‘boss cars for less money’ and bosses hope that the upgrades will help that number to rise even further.

Company director, James McConville said: ‘We always invest in and develop our team but now it’s time to invest and develop our working space so it actually reflects what we are as a business – passionate.’

The firm’s co-founder also paid tribute to the work of staff, adding that ‘even with Liverpool poised to win the Premier league, Solo still has the best team in Anfield’.

Since opening in 2008, Solo Cars have sold over 12,000 cars from their base and have won several prizes including AutoTrader’s People & Culture Award.

Recent customers include several premier league footballers, professional boxers and the world-renowned entertainment company Bongo’s Bingo.

McConville recently appeared on the Car Dealer Podcast, where he spoke about his use of social media videos to grow the business.

As part of that approach, the firm will be documenting the transformation of its showroom across Instagram, Facebook & TikTok.