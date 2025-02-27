Warm welcome for new sales manager at Marshall Nissan Ashford

A new sales manager at a Nissan dealership in Kent has thanked his colleagues for the warm welcome he received when he joined the team.

Mark Rogers started work at Marshall Nissan Ashford recently, following 21 years with Mini and BMW, and before that, Mercedes-Benz.

Rogers said: ‘I am delighted to have been appointed to my new role. I have very much enjoyed my time in the business so far and I’m grateful to my colleagues for their very warm welcome.

‘With around 25 members of staff in total, Marshall Nissan Ashford has a genuine family feel, and it’s great that everyone is working together towards the same goal.’

He added: ‘I am really looking forward to the challenges ahead – I’m keen to help take the business forward, encourage the team to be successful and hopefully achieve some recognition for our efforts.’

The sales team at the dealership comprises five sales executives plus Mark himself.

Marshall Nissan Ashford, in the town’s Crowbridge Road, is one of 10 Nissan dealerships operated by Marshall Motor Group.

As well as a full line-up of the great new cars in the Nissan range, such as Leaf, Qashqai and Juke, it offers customers a hand-picked selection of approved used models.

On-site workshops are fitted with cutting-edge diagnostic and repair tools, used by manufacturer-trained technicians for servicing and repair work.