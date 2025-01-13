Ford Fiesta was the used car most listed in Carwow auctions last year

The Ford Fiesta has retained its title as the most listed car on Carwow’s auction platform for the the second consecutive year.

It was specifically 2016 models of the small hatchback that people were looking to sell the most, and Carwow reports the number listed of this age of Fiesta grew by 70% compared to 2023.

The Fiesta appeared twice in the top 10, with the 2019 model also reaching number nine.

In second place was the 2016 Volkswagen Golf, followed by the 2018 and 2016 Mercedes A-Class in third and fourth.

Most listed cars in Carwow auctions 2024

2016 Ford Fiesta 2016 Volkswagen Golf 2018 Mercedes A-Class 2016 Mercedes A-Class 2017 Fiat 500 2014 Ford Focus 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016 BMW 3-Series 2019 Ford Fiesta 2014 Volkswagen Polo

Carwow also analysed the most viewed used car listings, showing which models were the most popular with consumers looking to purchase.

The Volvo XC40 was the most popular in 2024, followed by the Kia Sportage, Tesla Model 3 and Range Rover Evoque.

Most viewed used cars on Carwow 2024

Volvo XC40 Kia Sportage Tesla Model 3 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Hyundai Tucson Volkswagen Tiguan Toyota Yaris Nissan Qashqai Ford Kuga Volkswagen Golf

Sally Foote, chief commercial officer – Sell My Car at Carwow, said: ‘It’s great to see so many of the UKs most popular cars available for dealers to acquire from our daily online auctions.

‘Since launching in 2021, dealers have purchased nearly 200,000 cars from Carwow to replenish their forecourts.

‘With around 20,000 cars listed in our auctions each month, we have everything from Fords to Ferraris and in between.

‘This variety, coupled with some of the industry’s lowest buyer fees, enables dealers to find the best deals when acquiring quality used stock, which they can then advertise to millions of active consumers across Carwow and Auto Express.’