Ford Focus is named the most scrapped car in 2021

The Ford Focus was the most scrapped car in 2021 according to new data detailing the makes and models that hit the scrap pile last year.

Ford also topped the manufacturer charts with 76,418 cars scrapped in total.

The top four was made up of the Ford Focus, with 29,525 cars scrapped, Vauxhall Astra, with 22,143 cars scrapped, Vauxhall Corsa, with 21,717 cars scrapped, and Ford Fiesta, with 18,034 cars.

The average age of scrapped cars is 14 years, according to Scrap Car Comparison who compiled the data, and looking back the the best sellers in 2007 the Focus, Astra, Fiesta and Corsa topped the sales charts.

Completing the top five was the Volkswagen Golf with 13,468 cars.

Top 10 most scrapped car models in 2021

Ford Focus – 29,525 cars scrapped Vauxhall Astra – 22,143 cars scrapped Vauxhall Corsa – 21,717 cars scrapped Ford Fiesta – 18,034 cars scrapped Volkswagen Golf – 13,468 cars scrapped Renault Clio – 13,280 cars scrapped Vauxhall Zafira – 10,703 cars scrapped Peugeot 206 – 10,519 cars scrapped Volkswagen Polo – 9,108 cars scrapped Ford Mondeo – 8,303 cars scrapped

Managing director of Scrap Car Comparison Dan Glick commented on how ‘popularity will always have a bearing on which cars are being scrapped’.

He said: ‘This is the fifth year running where we’ve seen the Ford Focus come out on top as the most scrapped car, and we expect to see it featuring highly in our most scrapped lists for many years to come yet.’

Glick added: ‘2021’s results help to spotlight the enduring popularity of the Focus model, even if many do eventually meet the scrap heap.’

Ford’s popularity was also reflected in the overall manufacturers. It’s data is compiled using Scrap Car Comparison’s own scrapping service.

In total 76,418 Fords were scrapped and this was closely followed by 72,893 Vauxhalls. Both makes were more than double their nearest rival with Volkswagen in third with only 33,715 cars scrapped in comparison.

Top 10 most scrapped car makes in 2021