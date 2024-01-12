Ford Kuga flew off the forecourts last year as Auto Trader reveals 2023’s fastest-selling used cars

The Ford Kuga was the easiest vehicle for used car dealers to shift in 2023, according to new data from Auto Trader.

The platform has today (Jan 12) published its days-to-sell figures from last year, which show that cars sold in an average of 31 days in 2023.

However, the Kuga proved to be a real hit for dealers, as buyers snapped them up more than twice as quickly as that, in an average of just 13 days.

The Blue Oval’s popular SUV finished slightly ahead of the Mercedes A-Class Hatchback (Petrol Hybrid), which took an average of 14 days to sell.

The top three was completed by the A-Class’s Saloon counterpart (Petrol Plug-in Hybrid), which took an average of 15 days to fly from the forecourts.

Overall, Mercedes had three models in the top 10 fastest-sellers, as did Kia, whose Niro SUV proved popular.

Fastest selling used cars of 2023

Rank Make Model Body Type Fuel Type Age Band Average days to sell 1 Ford Kuga SUV Petrol up to 1 year 13 2 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Hatchback Petrol Hybrid up to 1 year 14 3 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon Petrol Plug-in Hybrid 3-5 years 15 4 Kia Niro SUV Electric 3-5 years 16 5 Kia Sportage SUV Petrol Hybrid up to 1 year 17 6 Kia Niro SUV Petrol Hybrid up to 1 year 17 7 Audi A3 Hatchback Diesel 15 years+ 17.5 8 SKODA Karoq SUV Diesel 1-3 years 17.5 9 Audi e-tron SUV Electric 3-5 years 18 10 Mercedes-Benz GLA Class SUV Petrol up to 1 year 18

Analysis of the data shows that 60% of 2023’s fastest sellers were alternatively fuelled vehicles, including two all-electric models.

Across all makes and models electric vehicles are currently the fastest selling fuel type in the UK, taking an average of 36 days to sell, compared to 41 for petrol and 42 for diesel.

Reacting to the findings, Richard Walker, Data & Insight Director at Auto Trader said: ‘Despite the turbulent economic and political backdrop of last year, consumer demand remained robust throughout, which is reflected in the rapid pace in which many used cars left retailers’ forecourts in 2023.

‘With average retail values of used EVs falling around 20% last year, and with many models now at price parity with their traditionally fuelled counterparts, today’s used EV market is especially hot, and represents some great profit opportunities for retailers who follow the data closely.’