Ford managers threaten to walk out on strike as ballot opens over potential industrial action

Hundreds of Ford managers are being balloted over potential strike action as a row over pay steps up a gear.

Around 500 managers will vote on whether or not to take industrial action in response to an ‘unacceptable’ pay offer made by the Blue Oval.

The ballot is being organised by trade union, Unite, which has accused the Ford of showing ‘corporate greed’ during negotiations.

The dispute centres around an offer of a ‘performance related bonus payment’, which provides ‘no guarantee of a cost-of-living increase’.

Unite says that Ford has refused to improve its pay offer and rejected the union’s request to attend talks with the conciliation service ACAS.

Commenting on the latest development, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘Ford made billions in profits last year, it has more than enough money to put forward an acceptable no strings attached pay offer to these workers.

‘This is corporate greed pure and simple. When a company can afford to pay it should pay. Unite will be supporting our members 100 per cent.’

The workers currently being balloted work across Ford’s various UK sites, in Dunton, Stratford, Dagenham, Daventry and Halewood.

Unite says strike action would severely impact the company’s operations and called for the carmaker to sit down and negotiate an ‘acceptable’ deal.

Alison Spencer-Scragg, Unite national officer, said: ‘Ford is completely disregarding the recognition agreement it signed last year with Unite.

‘It is trying to circumvent the collective bargaining these workers are entitled to by trying to impose a pay offer calculated on a defunct bonus model that has been rejected by our membership twice.

‘All Ford has done is alienate a key management group and made them more determined to collectively challenge the company’s unacceptable pay offer and blanket refusal to enter into meaningful negotiations.

‘This dispute will escalate unless Ford sits down with Unite with a view to reaching an acceptable deal.’

In response to the potential strike, Ford said its offer was ‘fair and balanced’.

A spokesman for the company told Car Dealer: ‘Ford is willing to continue dialogue on the fair and balanced offer made and to offer any clarification required.

‘We look forward to building on our success in the UK as Ford transforms its business in Europe.’

The ballot is live until May 30.