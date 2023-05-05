Ford Puma is April’s best selling car – but Corsa still top for 2023

The Ford Puma topped the best selling car chart in April as sales of the compact SUV continued to soar.

The Blue Oval has turned its attention to supply of the more profitable Puma model after announcing sales of the Fiesta will end next month.

Some 3,570 Pumas were sold in April and the model lies in third place of the best selling cars sold in 2023 to date.

The Vauxhall Corsa was the second most popular car in April, selling 3,203 units, and remains the best selling car of the year so far with 14,034 so far finding homes.

The SMMT, which collates the new car registrations data, released the data in a briefing yesterday and upgraded its sales forecasts for the full year at the same time.

The SMMT said it now believes new car registrations will reach 1.83m this year, up from 1.79m, as supply chain disruptions ease and more new cars are built.

In April a total of 132,990 cars were sold which was up 11.6 per cent on the same month last year.

Best selling cars in April

Source: SMMT

Ford Puma – 3,570 Vauxhall Corsa – 3,203 Kia Sportage – 3,073 Hyundai Tucson – 2,911 Audi A3 – 2,548 Nissan Qashqai – 2,538 Volkswagen T-Roc – 2,385 Ford Fiesta – 2,336 MG ZS – 2,335 Mini – 2,304

Best selling cars in 2023

Source: SMMT, year to April