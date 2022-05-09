Ford shows off new electric E-Transit Custom van

Ford has shown off the pure-electric version of its next generation Transit Custom.

Called E-Transit Custom, the van follows on from the recently launched E-Transit – the larger, full-size version of the Transit.

The new EV van marks the next step in Ford’s electric plans as it seeks to make all of its commercial vehicles zero emissions capable by 2024.

The electric Transit Custom is a big deal for Ford as the current van was not just the best-selling van in the UK last year, but also the best-selling new vehicle on the UK market.

It’s also the latest new product to come from Ford’s agreement with Volkswagen.

Through the partnership, the German brand is allowed to make its own versions of Ford’s new commercial vehicles while the Blue Oval gets access to VW Group’s MEB electric platform for its passenger cars.

The E-Transit Connect will be built alongside the next generation Volkswagen Transporter.

The new electric Custom may be smaller than the full-size E-Transit, but it offers a longer electric range.

While the regular Transit can go up to 196 miles on a full battery, the Custom can go 236 miles. Rivals such as the Citroen e-Dispatch can manage just over 200 miles while the bigger Mercedes-Benz eSprinter will go less than 100.

Many of the specific facts and figures will not be revealed until September ahead of production beginning in 2023.

The design is familiarly Transit, but up front the new LED headlights, flush grille and LED light strip clearly distinguish this as the electric model.

Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro Europe, said: ‘This is a watershed moment for commercial vehicle operators in Europe, and another hugely significant realisation of our Ford Pro ambitions.

‘Europe’s best-selling van just went all-electric and – supported by our unique Ford Pro one-stop-shop of productivity-boosting services – the operating benefits this will bring to business across Europe cannot be overstated.’

The Ford Pro platform for commercial vehicles gives owners access to a single platform that provides specific software, charging, service and financing solutions designed for business users.

The Ford E-Transit Custom will enter production in the second half of 2023 at a heavily updated factory in Turkey.