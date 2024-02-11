Former Bravoauto used car supermarket site goes up for sale with eye-watering £1.9m price tag

A former Bravoauto used car supermarket site is being tipped to sell for a whopping £1.9m after being closed down last year.

The site, in Halifax, was one of eight locations to be shut by owners Inchcape in November of last year, after failing to spin a profit.

The premises are now being sold off by estate agents Savills, who have are expecting the large plot to collect big bucks.

The agents say the site comprises a modern dealership, including a double height showroom, offices, ancillary and a workshop.

Externally, there is space for 154 vehicles including four EV charging stations. Overall the site measures 1.65 acres and boasts internal space measuring 18,596 sq ft.