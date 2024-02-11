Former Bravoauto used car supermarket site goes up for sale with eye-watering £1.9m price tag

Kristina Simpson, director in the Savills Automotive team, said: ‘This is a modern dealership site surrounded by major towns and on a popular commuting road which could suit a variety of roadside uses.’
The sale comes just months after the decision was taken to close eight of Bravoauto’s 17 sites, back in November.
At the time, around 100 members of staff were issued with redundancy notices amid wider difficulties in the used car supermarket sector.
The Halifax centre had been open for less than two years, after it began trading in July 2022.
In a statement released in mid November, a spokesman for Inchcape said: ‘We continuously develop and optimise our go-to-market approach for Bravoauto and have made good progress since launching in 2021.
‘We remain fully committed to our other nine Bravoauto sites and the Bravoauto model and are confident in their potential to deliver value.’
Anyone interested in purchasing the Halifax site should contact Savills.