Former Bravoauto used car supermarket site goes up for sale with eye-watering £1.9m price tag

  • Impressive used car supermarket site up for sale for £1.9m
  • Premises were previously home to Bravoauto’s Halifax branch, which closed in November
  • Sale is being handled by Savills, which says site could suit a ‘variety of roadside uses’
Time 7:37 am, February 11, 2024

A former Bravoauto used car supermarket site is being tipped to sell for a whopping £1.9m after being closed down last year.

The site, in Halifax, was one of eight locations to be shut by owners Inchcape in November of last year, after failing to spin a profit.

The premises are now being sold off by estate agents Savills, who have are expecting the large plot to collect big bucks.

The agents say the site comprises a modern dealership, including a double height showroom, offices, ancillary and a workshop.

Externally, there is space for 154 vehicles including four EV charging stations. Overall the site measures 1.65 acres and boasts internal space measuring 18,596 sq ft.

Kristina Simpson, director in the Savills Automotive team, said: ‘This is a modern dealership site surrounded by major towns and on a popular commuting road which could suit a variety of roadside uses.’

The sale comes just months after the decision was taken to close eight of Bravoauto’s 17 sites, back in November.

At the time, around 100 members of staff were issued with redundancy notices amid wider difficulties in the used car supermarket sector.

The Halifax centre had been open for less than two years, after it began trading in July 2022.

In a statement released in mid November, a spokesman for Inchcape said: ‘We continuously develop and optimise our go-to-market approach for Bravoauto and have made good progress since launching in 2021.

‘Having analysed the returns in each site, we are taking steps to optimise our existing network, which will result in the closure of eight sites in November.

‘We remain fully committed to our other nine Bravoauto sites and the Bravoauto model and are confident in their potential to deliver value.’

Anyone interested in purchasing the Halifax site should contact Savills.

