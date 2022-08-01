Inchcape’s Bravoauto used car brand takes total number of sites to 12 with new store in Halifax

Dealer group Inchcape has expanded its Bravoauto brand with the opening of a new dealership in Halifax.

The firm’s used car outfit opened its new site last Friday (July 29) with the location offering customers a large and varied stock of used vehicles.

The addition has created 14 new job roles and is the 12th Bravoauto store, following recent openings in Crewe and Halesowen.

The Halifax store is the largest site to date, with all vehicles sold with a 12 month warranty, 12-months of breakdown cover and a 21-day money back guarantee.

Rebecca Sides, Bravoauto franchise director, said: ‘We are delighted to be opening our latest store in Halifax, as we expand the Bravoauto brand in the north.

‘Bravoauto launched in November 2021 with the ambition of giving customers a truly unique buying experience by offering multiple ways to purchase their next car, whether fully or partially online or in store supported by our knowledgeable team.

‘We look forward to welcoming our new customers to our Halifax store.

‘Our plans to increase the number of Bravoauto stores are well underway, with 17 expected to be in place by the end of the year.’

Inchcape initially rebranded its UK used car centres as Bravoauto last November.

Speaking at the time, James Brearley, Inchcape’s UK CEO, said: ‘Our customer proposition is a really strong one that we know will give our customers everything they expect and more, and they can come and see us in person at our current and new sites or complete their full transaction online.’