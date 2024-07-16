Former Rolls-Royce head of design Ian Cameron stabbed to death at home

Police in Germany are hunting the killer of former Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chief designer Ian Cameron who was stabbed to death.

The 74-year-old was the director of design at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars between 1999 and 2012 and retired the following year, setting up a design consultancy.

His time at Rolls-Royce saw him take the lead in shaping the manufacturer following its acquisition by BMW Group in 2003, developing the Phantom and Ghost.

Cameron’s body was found at his home in Herrsching, Upper Bavaria, last Friday (Jul 12).

His wife, Verena Kloos, who was formerly BMW’s Designworks studio president in California, managed to escape unhurt to a neighbour’s house and call the emergency services, reported Road Track.

He was said to have been attacked when answering the door. The cable serving surveillance cameras there appeared to have been severed, reported German media.

It is believed that Cameron’s attacker was a male targeting his collection of high-end cars.

Rolls-Royce chief executive Chris Brownridge told of his shock at the news and paid tribute to Cameron.

Writing on LinkedIn, he said: ‘I was deeply shocked by the reports from Germany concerning Ian Cameron, who was the Director of Design at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from 1999 – 2012.

‘Ian played a significant role in shaping Rolls-Royce from when it was first acquired by BMW Group and moved to its home at Goodwood, West Sussex.

‘During Ian’s tenure, he led the design team for all Phantom family and Ghost models, creating thoroughly contemporary motor cars that remained sympathetic to the marque’s design lineage.

‘My thoughts are with Ian’s family and friends during this very difficult time.’

A statement from BMW Group reported by Automotive News Europe said: ‘We are deeply shocked and saddened by the news about our former Rolls-Royce designer. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during these difficult hours.’

Replying to Brownridge’s post, former Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said: ‘I am deeply saddened to hear the terrible news.

‘Ian was the genius behind the restart of Rolls-Royce under the guidance of the BMW Group. He inspired me a lot with his creativity. My condolences are with Verena and his family.’

Before joining BMW in 1992, Cameron worked for Pininfarina and Iveco during his career.

Main image via LinkedIn