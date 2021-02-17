A free delivery promotion to help dealers has notched up nearly four times the Earth’s circumference in miles.

Heycar brought in the free delivery scheme last November to help dealers cope with the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Traders who fulfil a customer delivery request can have their expenses reimbursed by the online car marketplace, which can save car buyers as much as £499.

So far, the initiative has racked up nearly 90,000 miles, which is nearly four times the Earth’s 24,901-mile circumference at the equator.

The news comes as the company launches a new fuel offer that sees every customer who uses Heycar’s concierge service in February qualifying for a £50 fuel card.

The concierge team is available by phone 24 hours a day to help buyers keep track of all their vehicle admin and give any expert advice they may need.

Free for 12 months, the service is available via the firm’s network of franchise-only dealers and includes help with breakdown, booking services and reminders when appointments such as MOTs are due.

Chief commercial officer Karen Hilton said: ‘As the nation went into its second nationwide lockdown in November we were quick to respond with our free delivery service.

‘It’s allowed us to keep leads flowing to dealers, helping them to trade more confidently through these challenging times while providing customers with peace of mind.

‘To have clocked up nearly 90,000 miles is a significant achievement and cements our status as the nation’s largest source of cars available with free delivery.

‘At the same time, our new free fuel offer throughout February is another clear indicator of our commitment to finding ever more innovative ways to support our dealer partners by going the extra mile for them.’