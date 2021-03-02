CD Auction Group has moved to help dealers during lockdown by removing listing and selling fees on its dealer-to-dealer platform Vehicle Tradex.

The support will remain in place for the foreseeable future including March new registrations – a period that sees the highest numbers of part-exchanges entering the market.

This offer from Vehicle Tradex allows dealers to source and sell without unnecessary fees.

CD Auction launched Vehicle Tradex to help dealers source trade stock with confidence, because every vehicle is independently inspected and photographed by TechInspect.

Dealers can choose to list the vehicles from their own forecourt or send them to a CD Auction site. They will be inspected and photographed within 48 hours and the free sales and listing fees even cover these costs.

As a result of the TechInspect inspection, the seller is indemnified against any visible damage not picked up or declared on the inspection.

Andy Pearce, operations director at CD Auction Group, said: ‘Dealers are still struggling to find quality stock, and this support package helps them manage the process digitally.

‘As the experts in digital remarketing, we believe we are uniquely placed to help dealers through these challenging times.’

Under the support package, the only potential charge a dealer could face is a £50 fee if they withdraw the vehicle before it is sold through the platform.

Vehicle Tradex has weekly auctions and 24/7 click-and-buy, all covered under the no-fee offer.

Visit vehicletradex.com.

Why Vehicle Tradex is a better way to trade your stock

When you sell through Vehicle Tradex, your vehicles receive a TechInspect inspection and full range of images (external, internal and damage). So you know they’re all described and photographed to a high and consistent standard.

What’s more, you’re indemnified against any visible damage not highlighted in the description, so you can always sell with confidence.

All the sales, payment and delivery admin is taken care of and all you need to do is sit back and watch your bank balance go up!

And if you’re buying through Vehicle Tradex you can also do it with confidence, because the independent inspection and imagery means no nasty surprises due to inaccurate or incomplete descriptions.

What you get through Vehicle Tradex

• Entry into the weekly Vehicle Tradex auctions

• 24/7 listing on the ‘click-to-buy’ page for as long as your vehicles are on sale

• TechInspect inspection with indemnity against any visible damage not declared on the inspection

• Full set of external, internal and damage imagery

• Online access to our substantial trade network courtesy of Vehicle Tradex and CD Auction Group

• We organise the payments and transport arrangements

More about CD Auction Group

CD Auction has more than 30 years’ experience of remarketing and managing vehicles for many of the UK’s leading organisations.

Its success in online remarketing has built an enviable list of clients from the rental and leasing sector as well as large and small corporations.

Visit cdauctiongroup.com.