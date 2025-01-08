From engines to electrics: The most common and pricey used car issues of 2024

The cost of repairing a used car rose by 15% last year, according to new data from Warranty Solutions Group (WSG).

The firm’s research has found that the average repair cost an average of £528.05 throughout 2024, compared to £458.57 in 2023.

Experts have put the rise down to supply chain disruptions caused by the global parts shortage and soaring labour rates, which have also impacted dealer groups’ profits in recent annual accounts.

They also say that costs are being inflated as a result of carmakers building components in sealed units that can only be replaced in their entirety, including engines in Ford’s compact car range, and differentials in BMW models.

The study, which sampled 10,000 car warranty claims paid by the firm between October 2023 and December 2024, also listed the most common and most pricey issues being reported with used cars.

Overall, electrical components accounted for 21.92% of all car warranty claims paid by WSG across the manufacturers analysed.

However, the individual component which went wrong the most were water pumps, which made up 3.54% of all claims at an average cost of £332.66.

Other common issues included problems with alternators (2.74%), batteries (2.55%) and nox sensors (2.24%).

WSG’s data also revealed the most expensive repair claim it received for each individual brand.

The Ford Ranger and Seat Leon had the most expensive claims at £9,447 for a turbocharger and cylinder block, and £9,407 for a new automatic gearbox.

Both of those claims required main dealer parts as aftermarket parts were not readily available, which contributed to the high costs.

Other hefty claims included £7,597.50 on a Jaguar F Pace which required a reconditioned engine and £6,167,000 on a Mercedes C63 S which needed a new differential and oil cooler.

Reacting to the findings, Martin Binnee, operations director of WSG, said: ‘The cost-of-living crisis is prompting drivers to cut back on essential maintenance, increasing strain on vehicle electrical systems.

‘With modern cars heavily reliant on advanced electronics for safety, entertainment, and performance, the risk of complex and expensive faults continues to grow’