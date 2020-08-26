G3 has revealed details on an exciting new development for UK car dealers (read more here).

Announced as a real signal of expansion intent, this 18-month project was designed to create the UK’s most interactive vehicle marketplace in the heart of the north.

Independently owned and operated by seasoned industry experts Matt Dale and Amanda Holtby, G3 is investing in the largest purpose-built independent auction and refurbishment development for over 20 years in the UK. The business started the project with one purpose, to build a modern vehicle auction to benefit its growing roster of vendors and buyers.

Construction on the 14-acre site began in March, with completion and a public launch scheduled for January 2021. The new facility will have the capacity to annually remarket 50,000 vehicles when fully operational, more than doubling the company’s current capacity.

Combining decades of auction knowledge from the G3 team and an expert architectural partner, they have created a market-leading and future-proof auction experience for both physical and online sales.

The blueprint for the new facility will eclipse the majority of existing auction centres with technology-driven solutions engaging physical attendees as soon as they set foot in the building. Whilst other providers are pulling away from physical operations, G3 very much embraces a clicks and brick approach due to the portfolio of stock it specialises in.

The site includes infrastructure for the future, with scalable facilities for up to 250 EV fast-charge points to support the expected demand for electric and hybrid vehicle remarketing, whilst incorporating eco-friendly credentials with solutions such as solar power and water recycling.

Strategically located within the M1, M62, A1 triangle, the new auction destination is a highly-visible footprint which offers easy access from across the north and beyond with its excellent transport links, a key factor in choosing the new destination.

G3 Vehicle Auctions has released an interactive 360-degree Virtual Reality tour to highlight the key elements of the new centre using Google Cardboard VR headsets – request a free VR headset by visiting the website here

G3 Vehicle Auctions

Find out more at g3r.co.uk/future or email info@g3r.co.uk