G3 Vehicle Auctions grows footprint thanks to influx of used cars

  • An extra four acres of storage space has been acquired by G3 Vehicle Auctions
  • An influx of used cars in January is the reason for expansion, firm says
  • News comes after firm celebrated 30,000 vehicle sales in 2023
Time 12:23 pm, January 15, 2024

G3 Vehicle Auctions is expanding operations due to an influx of used cars it’s handling.

The West Yorkshire-based business has acquired an extra four acres of vehicle storage close to its Castleford headquarters.

The extra land increases G3’s storage capacity by 29%, the firm said.

The company is reacting to a surge in used vehicles in January, and increased business over the past 12 months.

Last year, it offered 30,000 vehicles for remarketing through its online and physical auctions – the second year in a row it has reached this milestone.

Rob Argyle, chief financial officer at G3, said: ‘One of the principal benefits of being a truly independent business is we can be agile when it comes to reacting to the market.

‘Therefore, in response to a bumper start to G3 with both stock levels and new vendors, we have invested in further land to continue offering a marketplace that services our customers’ needs with the “best in class” values we always strive to deliver.’

The business made headlines in 2021 by opening a brand new, purpose built auction site when rivals remained cautious returning to physical sales in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

The site opened on January 4, 2021 – just hours ahead of a third lockdown in England.

Despite being forced to resort to offering digital events, G3 sold 1,000 vehicles in the first week of opening.

When it opened, the 14-acre site in the A1, M1, M62 triangle was the UK’s biggest independent auction and refurbishment development to be built for more than 20 years.

James Batchelor

