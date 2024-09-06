Gallery: Take a look at the very best pictures from the inaugural Car Dealer Podcast Live

So the mics have been switched off, the seats packed away and the very first Car Dealer Podcast Live has been wrapped up.

The special event, sponsored by Motorway, was held at Milton Hill House in Oxfordshire, saw guests from across the industry join us for a feature-length recording of the show.

Also in attendance were our esteemed podcast panel of Vines boss Sean Kelly, EV Experts co-founder Estelle Miller and TV star Mike Brewer.

On hand to capture the event was our photographer Kevin Bennett, who took countless great shots throughout the day.

If you attended, why not have a look and see if you can see yourself?

The podcast saw the Car Dealer team each pick what they considered to be biggest story of 2024.

Car Dealer founder James Baggott, chose to speak about Cazoo’s journey to financial oblivion, while associate editor James Batchelor elected to tackle the controversial ZEV mandate.

Meanwhile, regular podcast host Jon Reay gave the audience his takes on the likes of BYD, Nio and GWM Ora as they look to penetrate the UK motor trade.

At the end of the show, our panel decided that it was Batchelor who had chosen the best story.

We also heard from Miller on how used car dealers can adapt to selling EVs and Brewer, on why he loves the motor trade so much.

You can listen to the Car Dealer Podcast Live on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.