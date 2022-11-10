GardX Group launches today as automotive retail undergoes dramatic change

Renowned global vehicle protection brand GardX Protection has consolidated its businesses and today relaunches as GardX Group.

The change brings with it new brand and group websites, a digital-first strategy, and ambitions to become the world’s leading value-added products (VAP) provider in response to the changing automotive retail landscape.

With 20th anniversary celebrations on the horizon in 2023, the group has focused on its three core pillars – vehicle protection, insurance products and digital solutions, creating GardX Protect, GardX Assure and GardX Engage under the GardX Group banner.

By building this uniquely integrated offering for clients, GardX aims to leverage its trusted international reputation, whilst shaping its business to ensure partner dealers and OEMs continue to thrive in an increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.

Billy Coutin, GardX Group CEO said: ‘The name GardX has become synonymous with vehicle protection all over the world.

‘We’re incredibly proud of that reputation. But we’re equally aware that such a strong association has historically prevented the industry from appreciating the sheer breadth of expertise offered to dealerships and OEMs through a partnership with GardX.

‘After spending time talking to both our teams and our trusted partners, we’ve focused on rationalising our brand, forging three clear offerings beneath the GardX Group name.

‘We believe these three core pillars of our new proposition have created a world-first, that can provide a unique, fully integrated and digitally enabled value proposition that can only benefit our client partners.

‘With the ever-changing automotive landscape and the potential headwinds that are on the horizon, it is vital we also evolve our company to support our clients and their future requirements.’

He added: ‘Whereas GardX Protect will continue to pioneer award-winning vehicle protection solutions across the globe, we see GardX Assure continuing its trajectory as one of the industry’s most secure and trusted insurance offerings.

‘Similarly, GardX Engage – formerly Fuel Digital – will provide dealerships with a proven suite of performance-focused digital solutions that will drive leads and optimise sales across every consumer touchpoint.’

The group’s transformation includes a move to a new, larger office complex, an expansion of its 92-strong workforce by more than 20 per cent, and the introduction of new data and technology solutions, as well as the launch of its new online presence.

This is the company’s first significant re-brand in more than a decade affirming its positioning as a global growth partner for dealerships and OEMs across the automotive and motorcycle sectors.

By integrating its business, GardX will ensure its partner dealers and OEMs continue to thrive in an increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving environment.

More information on GardX Group, can be found here.