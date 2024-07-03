GardX – Paint Protection 2024

Value-added products such as paint protection give dealers a fantastic upselling opportunity, but in order to seal the deal they need to be backed up by sparkling brand awareness and top marketing.

Serial winner GardX goes the extra mile, though, and deservedly scooped the award for this category once again – the 10th year in a row it has done so – to add to its bulging trophy cabinet.

Global chief revenue officer Dylan Haskell called it ‘a fantastic achievement’, saying: ‘This is an award that we really strive for, and that’s because it’s effectively voted for by your readers, the dealers, so we’re absolutely over the moon about this.

‘Winning one award is one thing but winning this award 10 times on the bounce, back to back, really does make this extra special. It’s a real testament to the hard work and dedication of the team.’

Haskell commented that GardX’s latest triumph certainly wouldn’t go unmarked.

‘We will have a celebration. This is something that we really do take very seriously. Everybody in the team knows the importance of this so we’ll be celebrating collectively as a team and hopefully we’ll continue.’

What was the secret to GardX’s success, though?

‘I think that what makes us the best is the fact that we never stand still, we keep on innovating, we’re not complacent,’ said Haskell.

‘We’ve got a great team, we’re passionate, we’re enthusiastic about what we do. And I think an example of that is probably we’re at the forefront of product development.’

Haskell expanded on that by saying: ‘We’ve just recently brought two new products in our paint protection range to market in the past year alone.’

He added that GardX had also developed a suite of technology-led enablers that had proved popular, helping car dealers to cope with the ever-changing automotive sector in the way that they engage with customers, such as the agency model and e-commerce.

Haskell said: ‘I think we’ve had to make sure that we can adapt, and that’s something that we have done. One thing I will say is that I think the auto sector is incredibly resilient and we will evolve.

‘The past year has been fun, with many challenges, but we’re excited about what the next 12 and 24 months or so has to offer.’

Looking ahead, Haskell said that GardX was really focused on pushing its digitised strategies.

‘We want to develop our range of technology-led solutions, particularly around how we can enable retailers to sell products in a slightly different environment.

‘We’re incredibly focused on making sure that we can provide retailers with good-quality products that they can sell to customers who will see real benefits and therefore buy and ultimately generate and assist in driving profit.’

He added: ‘We’ve got the Gap product coming back to market, which we’re working very hard on right now and are excited about. So, a lot for us to be getting on with in the next 12 months.’