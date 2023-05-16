GardX strengthens UK operations with new group director

GardX Group has appointed a new group director for the UK – Adrian Wilmore.

Wilmore joins the Hampshire-based firm to strengthen its client development and account management, following the launch of GardX’s Ignite strategy that’s designed to accelerate growth for its dealer and OEM partners.

He brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, and before joining GardX he held the role of sales director for enquiryMAX – now owned by Keyloop.

Following the acquisition of enquiryMAX, Wilmore assisted with the expansion of the Keyloop product portfolio in the UK and oversea markets.

Dylan Haskell, group chief revenue officer for GardX, said: ‘We are delighted to have Adrian on board to support and steer our UK operations.

‘Through our Ignite strategy, we are committed to setting new global benchmarks when it comes to client development and account management, in which we believe Adrian will play a vital role.’

Wilmore commented: ‘I am delighted to have joined GardX. Having worked alongside them for years, I’ve always admired their continued growth, reputation, scale and innovative approach.

‘The GardX product portfolio and proposition is extensive, and in a challenging market I believe providing an integrated solution can add significant value to dealers and OEMs, which is exciting to be part of.’

The appointment strengthens GardX’s aim to become the number one provider of vehicle value-added-products in the world.

Haskell added: ‘Our clients remain at the heart of our company, which is echoed in the GardX core promise “a guarantee that every part of our business exists to drive more growth for yours”.

‘With that in mind, we are taking a systematic approach to transforming the business and our overall value proposition.

‘The UK remains a core market for the group, and with Adrian’s experience we believe we can further enhance the levels of support to our existing, and new, clients.

‘Furthermore, with Adrian’s strong technology background, we feel he will support our vision of becoming a truly digital-first business.’