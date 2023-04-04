Log in

Genesis shows off sleek GV80 Coupe Concept

  • GV80 Coupe Concept could make production and arrive next year
  • Car was revealed at the ‘Genesis House’ in New York ahead of the motor show
  • Could debut in 2024 as Genesis introduces dealer network to UK
Time 12:47 pm, April 4, 2023

Genesis has shown off a concept version of a potential GV80 coupe SUV.

The Korean premium brand revealed the concept model at the ‘Genesis House’ in New York – a building dedicated to the brand – ahead of a full debut at the New York Auto Show, which takes place between April 7 and April 16.

It’s a sleeker take on Genesis’s current range-topping SUV model and shows the brand is eyeing up introducing sportier models in the future.

In terms of design, the GV80 Coupe features an imposing ‘G-Matrix Patterned Crest Grille’ with the firm’s trademark quad headlights. There’s also a carbon-fibre roof, while the rear is characterised by a sloping roofline that has both a double spoiler and imposing ducktail.

Twin LED lines run across the rear of the GV80, while the concept comes painted in a bright ‘Magma’ paint colour.

Inside, that theme continues with the GV80 Coupe featuring four individual bucket seats trimmed in Alcantara and with bright orange detailing. There’s also a strut brace behind the rear seats to ‘reinforce structural stiffness’.

Genesis hasn’t confirmed any performance or powertrain details for the GV80 Coupe Concept, but it’s likely to feature a more powerful engine than the current 301bhp 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol currently used in the car.

While a road-going version of the GV80 Coupe hasn’t been confirmed, we expect the model to enter production with minimal design changes in 2024.

That car would arrive just in time for Genesis’s new retail strategy for the UK.

The brand is switching from a purely online model to a hybrid of online and physical dealerships.

Genesis Europe’s boss told Car Dealer last month it is on the prowl for potential dealer partners, and intends for a dealer network to be operational at the start of 2024.

