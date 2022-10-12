Genesis to open showroom at Battersea Power Station

Genesis is to open a new UK studio at Battersea Power Station later this week.

It’s the Hyundai luxury vehicle division brand’s second showroom, after one was opened at Westfield in London in summer 2021.

The Genesis Battersea Power Station studio will throw open its doors to the public on Friday (Oct 14) and test drives will also be available for people to book.

Sitting in Turbine Hall B of the iconic Grade II* listed building, it will showcase the UK model range and – for the first time at a European Genesis studio – will include a dedicated area for vehicle configuration, via an interactive content and immersive experience.

Andrew Pilkington, the UK managing director of Genesis, said: ‘The experience in our studio is a physical mirror of our online experience, from the customer service via our Genesis personal assistants to our transparent pricing options, with no haggling or discounting – the same superb value for every customer.

‘We are hugely excited about the opening of our new studio at Battersea Power Station, which represents another big step in our commitment to the UK market, as well as the opportunity to be closer to our customers and deliver a luxury experience.’

Sam Cotton, head of leasing at Battersea Power Station, said: ‘We are really pleased that Genesis will be opening a new store at Battersea Power Station, which will feature some of the brand’s newest technology and customer experience.’

With a focus on electrification, the brand has announced and released three electric vehicle models in 2022 as it aims to become an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and carbon net zero by 2035.