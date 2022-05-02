Get on your bike to grab some of the coolest products around

We’ve had a whole lot of new releases from across the spectrum, so if you’re after something that beeps, flashes, folds, ticks or grips then you’re definitely in luck.

Omega x Swatch Moonswatch – £207

It’s crazy what a little bit of hype will do, isn’t it?

Swatch and Omega partnered up on a new, value-focused model that mimicked the look of the classic Omega Speedmaster at a fraction of the price.

Then the buzz about the Moonswatch got around and shops in London were being closed after 10 minutes because of demand, with examples selling for several thousand pounds online.

It isn’t a limited edition, though, so hold on and you should be able to get one online soon.

Inov-8 Parkclaw G 280 trail-running shoe – £160

Trail running gets you up and out into nature but does add some extra requirements from your trainer.

It’s why the trail-running-focused section of the running segment has expanded so much recently, with these knobbly, comfortable options being snapped up by buyers.

Inov-8 is one of the most trusted names in the business and has just released what it calls the ‘ultimate road-to-trail running shoe’ in the snappily titled Parkclaw G 280.

With grippy soles and a comfy foam midsole, this could be the running shoe for all occasions.

Helinox Chair Zero High Back – £159

Sometimes it’s nice to stop and take a moment to relax when you’re out and about, isn’t it?

Adventure firm Helinox understands that people like to do this, so has designed a range of lightweight yet comfortable chairs that fold up in next to no time.

The Chair Zero High Back is one of its latest examples, acting as a comfortable seat that weighs just under two pounds.

It’s backed by a five-year warranty, too.

VanMoof S5 – £2,298

The e-bike world has absolutely exploded in recent years, with people of all types seeing a real benefit in going for these battery-assisted options.

The VanMoof S5 is a pretty sharp bit of kit, with a tubular design more reminiscent of Dutch-style shopper bikes.

It’s got a top speed of 15.5mph, plus a clever USB port and holder that uses your smartphone as an on-board sat nav.

