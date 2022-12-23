Google trends to car dealer interviews – 11 reasons why you should attend Car Dealer Live conference

Car Dealer will be hosting a day of thought-provoking sessions on a live stage to give the motor trade a glimpse into what the future holds.

The special event will be held at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon on March 9, 2023.

Ticket sales with a special early bird price have now opened and 10 per cent have already sold just two days after it launched.

Car Dealer Live – future of the car dealer, is supported by headline partners Auto Trader and there are limited in-person tickets available.

Streaming tickets are also on sale now for our global audience and those not able to make it on the day.

Here are 10 reasons we think you should make space in your diary for the special event.

1. Why did Cambria Automobiles boss Mark Lavery take it private?

Lavery is now looking to the future after taking Cambria private and off the Stock Market. But why did he think life for the successful car dealer group would be better in private hands? We’ll be chatting to Lavery about the thought process that went into making the decision and look to the future for the group. What does he think of agency sales? What are the biggest threats his group, and the wider motor trade, face? Lavery will be our headline interview on the live stage.

2. Leading franchised car dealers on agency sales and what’s next

Our franchised dealer panel bosses run businesses that between them turn over more than £1.5bn a year and represent a huge number of car manufacturers. We’ll be asking them what they think the biggest threat to car dealers is going forwards, what they really think of agency sales. Paul Hendy, CEO of Hendy Group, Neil McCue, COO of Snows Motor Group and John O’Hanlon, CEO of Waylands Automotive, will be on our panel.

3. Where can the real profits be made in the used car market?

Our independent car dealers are specialists in the used car market and will give their thoughts on what’s next. Nigel Hurley runs the Sytner-owned success story, car supermarket Carshop, and will be giving his thoughts on what car buyers want from dealers. David Trigg, the man behind serial award winning supercar dealer Premier GT, will talk about life selling cars to the rich and famous – and how you can do it too. While charismatic car dealer Jamie Caple, from Cay Quay, will talk about what it’s like starting a used car dealer from scratch… for a second time.

4. Are electric vehicles really going to disrupt the status quo?

Our headline partners Auto Trader will be revealing exclusive research which delved into how electric cars are going to disrupt car dealers. With many new entrants in the market threatening decades of brand loyalty, Auto Trader will reveal its findings from a special consumer study. This unique research will be exclusive to Car Dealer Live.

5. What does Google think used car buyers want?

If anyone knows what car buyers are really doing on the internet, it’s Google. The search giant’s experts will be discussing its Gearshift research into the behaviour trends of used car buyers and how it can help car dealers use this information to improve their business. The fascinating research will be delivered exclusively at Car Dealer Live.

6. Are car dealers really ready for bricks and clicks selling?

What has quickly become clear is that car buyers don’t just want to buy their cars purely online – they much prefer a hybrid of doing part of the deal online, and part in the showroom. But are car dealers really ready to do that? What do car dealers need to do to ready their business for this omnichannel future? Cox Automotive’s team of experts will be delivering their consumer research into whether or not dealers are set up for a physical and digital future.

7. It’s a chance to catch up with other car dealers

For too long we weren’t allowed to get together and, in business, nothing sparks new ideas like chatting to people in the same game. Car Dealer Live is a great opportunity for the motor trade to get back together with plenty of opportunities in between conference sessions to catch up with other car dealers and industry professionals.

8. Car manufacturers give their take on what the future holds for car dealers

What do those leading breakthrough car manufacturers think the future looks like for car sales? With the people behind Polestar, the electric car brand, and MG Motors, the successful budget brand, on our live stage, we’ll be asking them what they think car dealers can expect in the future. From agency sales to online only dealerships, we’ll be asking Polestar UK CEO Jonathan Goodman and MG commercial director Guy Pigounakis for their thoughts.

9. Pastries, coffee and lunch is included in the ticket price

The British Motor Museum at Gaydon is a fabulous location with an incredible collection of cars – our attendees will get the chance to look around the museum during breaks and at the end of the day. Parking at the venue is FREE and pastries, coffee and a buffet lunch are included in the ticket price.

10. Buying a ticket means you’ll be helping BEN too

Car Dealer is donating 10 per cent of all ticket sales – both in person and streaming – to automotive industry charity BEN. Simply by purchasing a ticket you’ll be helping support your industry colleagues. The cost of the event is also likely to be a legitimate business expense! Tickets are on sale now at an early bird price of £125 until the new year with places at the event strictly limited.

11. And there’s more to come…

We’re still adding to the Car Dealer Live line-up. In the run up to the event on March 9, 2023, we’ll be announcing more guests and more details on the sessions you can enjoy. Stay tuned to find out more.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.